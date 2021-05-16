Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) weekly volatility stands at 2.36%: What It Means

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) previous close was $57.76 while the outstanding shares total 242.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.91. IEP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.69% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.011 before closing at $58.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -12.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 296.04K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.92, with weekly volatility at 2.36% and ATR at 1.06. The IEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.05 and a $69.10 high.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Icahn Enterprises L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of IEP attractive?

In related news, Director, Krongard A B bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 51.01, for a total value of 983,635. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Krongard A B now bought 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 836,628. Also, Director, ICAHN BRETT bought 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 49.32 per share, with a total market value of 10,000,025. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman of the Board, ICAHN CARL C now holds 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.18%.