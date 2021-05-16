GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares fell to a low of $5.26 before closing at $6.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -48.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 232.26K. GTYH’s previous close was $5.19 while the outstanding shares total 55.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.62, with weekly volatility at 8.65% and ATR at 0.38. The GTYH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.16 and a $8.28 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.27% on 05/14/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company GTY Technology Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $298.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 32.54 million total, with 31.34 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GTYH attractive?

In related news, CEO OF CITYBASE, Duffy Michael J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.08, for a total value of 242,442. As the sale deal closes, the CEO OF CITYBASE, Duffy Michael J now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,556. Also, CEO AND PRESIDENT, Parass TJ bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 6.95 per share, with a total market value of 132,669. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GREEN WILLIAM D now holds 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,454. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.50%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GTY Technology Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GTYH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.