Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.31, and a growth ratio of 3.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.97, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 7.58. The CTAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $204.24 and a $369.20 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.38% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $353.42 before closing at $358.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 22.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 408.61K. CTAS’s previous close was $353.21 while the outstanding shares total 105.26M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Cintas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CTAS, the company has in raw cash 553.61 million on their books with 249.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.98 billion total, with 1.27 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTAS attractive?

In related news, Director, SCAMINACE JOSEPH sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 363.15, for a total value of 2,888,858. As the sale deal closes, the Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel, FROOMAN THOMAS E now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,019,500. Also, VP & CFO, Hansen J. Michael sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 15. The shares were price at an average price of 345.45 per share, with a total market value of 23,145,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President & CAO, Thompson Michael Lawrence now holds 49,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,244,543. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cintas Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $373.63.