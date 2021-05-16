Are Investors Unfairly Punishing AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) has a beta of -0.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.55, with weekly volatility at 4.37% and ATR at 0.09. The AIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $4.30 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.15% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.93 before closing at $2.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 67.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. AIM’s previous close was $1.93 while the outstanding shares total 40.89M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company AIM ImmunoTech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $92.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIM, the company has in raw cash 38.5 million on their books with 0.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 40.31 million total, with 1.1 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AIM attractive?

In related news, Director, APPELROUTH STEWART bought 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.35, for a total value of 24,999. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO & President, EQUELS THOMAS K. now bought 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,000. Also, CEO, EQUELS THOMAS K. bought 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.72 per share, with a total market value of 25,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & President, EQUELS THOMAS K. now holds 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,001. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.