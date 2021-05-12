Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.22, with weekly volatility at 5.44% and ATR at 0.90. The TTCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.34 and a $28.64 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.23% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.05 before closing at $17.09. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was 14.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.84M. TTCF’s previous close was $17.05 while the outstanding shares total 36.31M.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Tattooed Chef Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TTCF, the company has in raw cash 131.58 million on their books with 22000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 206.47 million total, with 30.35 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTCF attractive?

In related news, Director, Williamson Daniel James bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.00, for a total value of 2,500,000. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Galletti Salvatore now sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.30%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tattooed Chef Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.50.