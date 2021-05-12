Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) previous close was $110.28 while the outstanding shares total 35.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.73. EVBG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.86% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $105.23 before closing at $117.84. Intraday shares traded counted 2.51 million, which was -349.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 559.44K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.87, with weekly volatility at 8.05% and ATR at 6.84. The EVBG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $100.17 and a $178.98 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Everbridge Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 598.45 million total, with 236.23 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EVBG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EVBG attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, IRVIN VERNON sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 159.72, for a total value of 40,569. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & General Counsel, Mark Elliot J. now sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 336,036. Also, VP, Chief Accounting Officer, HUFF PHILLIP E sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 153.63 per share, with a total market value of 153,784. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Brickley Patrick now holds 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 468,839. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Everbridge Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EVBG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $166.11.