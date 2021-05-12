Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta of -0.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.42, with weekly volatility at 8.80% and ATR at 0.18. The QLGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.71 and a $19.75 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.82% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.61 before closing at $1.65. Intraday shares traded counted 1.38 million, which was -36.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.01M. QLGN’s previous close was $1.79 while the outstanding shares total 26.82M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.57 million total, with 23.1 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of QLGN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, BROIDRICK AMY S. bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.03, for a total value of 9,135. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, Poirier Michael S. now bought 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,809. Also, Vice President of Finance, CFO, Lotz Christopher L. bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.86 per share, with a total market value of 5,022. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kruger Kurt H now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,740. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.