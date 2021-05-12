MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): The Fundamentals Have Changed

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) previous close was $9.81 while the outstanding shares total 49.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.09. MBI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.72% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.53 before closing at $8.66. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -67.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 792.28K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.28, with weekly volatility at 6.05% and ATR at 0.40. The MBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $10.82 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company MBIA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $484.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MBI attractive?

In related news, Director, VAUGHAN RICHARD C sold 24,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.45, for a total value of 233,283. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & President, Fallon William C now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 617,000. Also, Director, RINEHART CHARLES R sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 28. The shares were price at an average price of 8.11 per share, with a total market value of 202,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RINEHART CHARLES R now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.90%.

