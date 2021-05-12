Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) weekly volatility stands at 3.84%: What It Means

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) previous close was $69.36 while the outstanding shares total 191.78M. The firm has a beta of 2.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.85, and a growth ratio of 0.68. LNC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.80% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $67.84 before closing at $68.11. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 23.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.53M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.20, with weekly volatility at 3.84% and ATR at 1.86. The LNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.53 and a $71.19 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Lincoln National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LNC attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, Freitag Randal J sold 52,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.68, for a total value of 3,115,177. As the sale deal closes, the CAO, Janofsky Christine A now sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,981. Also, President – LFGD, Fuller Wilford H. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 52.77 per share, with a total market value of 1,319,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Information Ofc., Solon Kenneth S. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 533,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lincoln National Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.54.