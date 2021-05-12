Is Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Still Worth A Bite?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.96, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 0.69. The WAFD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.01 and a $34.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.3 million, which was -108.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 623.47K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.18% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.43 before closing at $32.76. WAFD’s previous close was $32.82 while the outstanding shares total 75.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.49, and a growth ratio of 2.36.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Washington Federal Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAFD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAFD attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, Beatty Vincent L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.60, for a total value of 23,600. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KELLEY THOMAS J now bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,988. Also, Director, TALBOT RANDALL H bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.16 per share, with a total market value of 122,748. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, BEARDALL BRENT J now holds 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,591. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Washington Federal Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAFD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.33.