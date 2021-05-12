Factors That Could Influence AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.31, with weekly volatility at 7.90% and ATR at 0.08. The AIKI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.47 and a $2.55 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.28 million, which was 81.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.02M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.00% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.8132 before closing at $0.90. AIKI’s previous close was $0.87 while the outstanding shares total 35.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.59.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company AIkido Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $77.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 102.9 million total, with 0.56 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AIKI attractive?

In related news, CEO, Hayes Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.99, for a total value of 9,900. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Hayes Anthony now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,900. Also, CEO, Hayes Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.93 per share, with a total market value of 9,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.