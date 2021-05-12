Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Gain 18.20% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.63, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 0.43. The APLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.14 and a $16.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.49 million, which was 28.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.09M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.23% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.94 before closing at $15.26. APLE’s previous close was $15.45 while the outstanding shares total 223.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.37.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APLE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APLE attractive?

In related news, Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 169,240. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M now sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 239,843. Also, Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were price at an average price of 15.75 per share, with a total market value of 1,575. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M now holds 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,347. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APLE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.94.