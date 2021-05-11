PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) previous close was $61.73 while the outstanding shares total 265.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.19, and a growth ratio of 0.72. PHM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 05/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.62 before closing at $62.35. Intraday shares traded counted 2.96 million, which was -2.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.89M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.80, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 1.51. The PHM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.09 and a $62.01 high.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company PulteGroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PHM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PHM attractive?

In related news, Director, ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.29, for a total value of 88,935. As the sale deal closes, the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr, Chadwick John J. now sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 395,480. Also, EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y, Sheldon Todd N bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 27. The shares were price at an average price of 41.49 per share, with a total market value of 207,445. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec. VP & CFO, OShaughnessy Robert now holds 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,577,128. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PulteGroup Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PHM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $69.73.