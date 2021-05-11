GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 24.13, with weekly volatility at 6.25% and ATR at 1.68. The GDRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.39 and a $64.22 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.47% on 05/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.35 before closing at $31.45. Intraday shares traded counted 3.07 million, which was -50.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. GDRX’s previous close was $34.74 while the outstanding shares total 397.60M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company GoodRx Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDRX attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Azad Babak sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.12, for a total value of 2,771,054. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Voermann Karsten now sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 503,152. Also, President, Consumer, Slutsky Andrew sold 14,654 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 26. The shares were price at an average price of 40.01 per share, with a total market value of 586,292. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Consumer, Slutsky Andrew now holds 10,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 414,002. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GoodRx Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.33.