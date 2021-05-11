CYRN Stock: Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta of 0.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.39, with weekly volatility at 12.42% and ATR at 0.06. The CYRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $1.97 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.50% on 05/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.5803 before closing at $0.59. Intraday shares traded counted 2.06 million, which was 6.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.21M. CYRN’s previous close was $0.61 while the outstanding shares total 61.00M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Cyren Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.02 million total, with 24.95 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CYRN attractive?

In related news, VP, Human Resources, Markowitz Eva Lilias sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.19, for a total value of 2,403. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.30%.