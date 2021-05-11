Are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) previous close was $8.01 while the outstanding shares total 683.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.19, and a growth ratio of 2.73. SBS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.62% on 05/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.87 before closing at $7.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.75 million, which was 15.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.65, with weekly volatility at 2.52% and ATR at 0.27. The SBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.00 and a $12.21 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBS, the company has in raw cash 83.84 million on their books with 588.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.25 billion total, with 1.14 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SBS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.50%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.29.