The Futility of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -13.39% on 05/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.07 before closing at $1.10. Intraday shares traded counted 5.59 million, which was 32.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.28M. TMBR’s previous close was $1.27 while the outstanding shares total 37.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.44, with weekly volatility at 13.02% and ATR at 0.18. The TMBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.67 and a $10.44 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TMBR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 100,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 103,695. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now sold 87,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,550. Also, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were price at an average price of 1.03 per share, with a total market value of 469. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now holds 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,710. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.33%.

