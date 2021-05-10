Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Gain 5.78% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) previous close was $61.72 while the outstanding shares total 1.41B. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.48, and a growth ratio of 2.49. MDLZ’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.21% on 05/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.54 before closing at $61.85. Intraday shares traded counted 5.89 million, which was 29.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.35M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.32, with weekly volatility at 1.53% and ATR at 0.91. The MDLZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.77 and a $61.88 high.

Investors have identified the Confectioners company Mondelez International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $87.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MDLZ, the company has in raw cash 2.03 billion on their books with 1.9 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.84 billion total, with 14.55 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MDLZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MDLZ attractive?

In related news, EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty, Hargrove Robin S. sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.43, for a total value of 1,449,362. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MAY PETER W now sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,627,244. Also, EVP and President AMEA, Brusadelli Maurizio sold 31,820 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 55.72 per share, with a total market value of 1,773,010. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MAY PETER W now holds 315,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,354,431. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mondelez International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MDLZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.31.