First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) moved down -9.19% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares fell to a low of $15.85 before closing at $16.39. Intraday shares traded counted 5.68 million, which was -13.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.00M. AG’s previous close was $15.93 while the outstanding shares total 222.82M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 151.76, and a growth ratio of 3.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.71, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.75. The AG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.20 and a $24.01 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.89% on 05/07/21.

Investors have identified the Silver company First Majestic Silver Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AG, the company has in raw cash 201.68 million on their books with 10.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 329.74 million total, with 96.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.09%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Majestic Silver Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.54.