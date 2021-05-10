Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.74% on 05/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.45 before closing at $25.26. Intraday shares traded counted 4.09 million, which was 20.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.14M. CGC’s previous close was $24.35 while the outstanding shares total 382.32M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.81, with weekly volatility at 5.28% and ATR at 1.38. The CGC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.95 and a $56.50 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Canopy Growth Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CGC, the company has in raw cash 633.16 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.67 billion total, with 267.26 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CGC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CGC attractive?

In related news, President, Kovacevic Rade Nikola sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.40, for a total value of 137,281. As the sale deal closes, the President, Kovacevic Rade Nikola now sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,719,579. Also, President, Kovacevic Rade Nikola sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 12. The shares were price at an average price of 31.65 per share, with a total market value of 4,747,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Shaer Phillip Stephen now holds 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,172,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.58%.