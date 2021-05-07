Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) previous close was $3.32 while the outstanding shares total 13.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. APWC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.86% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.29 before closing at $3.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was -346.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 159.09K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.48, with weekly volatility at 16.17% and ATR at 0.39. The APWC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $8.80 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 237.2 million total, with 63.99 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of APWC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 75.40%.