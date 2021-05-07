TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) move up 1.48% this morning: TRST Price Rally Looks Real

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.07, with weekly volatility at 1.46% and ATR at 0.13. The TRST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.79 and a $7.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was -36.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 433.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.48% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.42 before closing at $7.55. TRST’s previous close was $7.44 while the outstanding shares total 96.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.90, and a growth ratio of 2.78.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TrustCo Bank Corp NY as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $738.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRST attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, CURLEY KEVIN M bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.43, for a total value of 9,851. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Russell Kimberly Adams now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,500. Also, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, CURLEY KEVIN M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.03 per share, with a total market value of 21,085. Following this completion of disposal, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, CURLEY KEVIN M now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TrustCo Bank Corp NY. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.