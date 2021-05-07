Should You Buy QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) previous close was $63.65 while the outstanding shares total 64.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.53. QTS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.92 before closing at $63.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was -6.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 658.37K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.79, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 1.36. The QTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.91 and a $72.60 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company QTS Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QTS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.02, for a total value of 160,854. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. now sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 424,625. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were price at an average price of 67.09 per share, with a total market value of 1,023,151. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. now holds 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,777. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

17 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QTS Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.90.