Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Loss -18.42% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has a beta of 1.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.44, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 2.95. The RPD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.23 and a $94.60 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.55% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.96 before closing at $73.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was -22.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 718.30K. RPD’s previous close was $76.26 while the outstanding shares total 52.02M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Rapid7 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 473.44 million total, with 353.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPD attractive?

In related news, Director, Schodorf Thomas E sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.76, for a total value of 39,380. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel, Kaes Peter now sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 887,230. Also, Director, Schodorf Thomas E sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 83.00 per share, with a total market value of 20,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Schodorf Thomas E now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rapid7 Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $102.46.