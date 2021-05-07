Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) moved down -6.22% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.59, and a growth ratio of 2.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.10, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 2.94. The ORA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.44 and a $128.87 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.23% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $67.15 before closing at $70.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was 0.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 892.16K. ORA’s previous close was $68.57 while the outstanding shares total 55.98M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Renewable company Ormat Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ORA, the company has in raw cash 536.78 million on their books with 78.61 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 779.15 million total, with 248.65 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ORA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ORA attractive?

In related news, EVP- Electricty Segment, Krieger Zvi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 55.77, for a total value of 167,310. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing, Benyosef Ofer now bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,638. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ginzburg Assi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 61.03 per share, with a total market value of 1,220,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ormat Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $97.20.