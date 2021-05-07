Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) moved up 0.42% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.00, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 5.02. The VAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.27 and a $190.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.58 million, which was -22.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 473.40K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.48% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $167.16 before closing at $171.63. VAC’s previous close was $174.21 while the outstanding shares total 41.30M. The firm has a beta of 2.59.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.87 billion total, with 1.19 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VAC attractive?

In related news, Exec VP & COO, Cunningham R. Lee sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 183.00, for a total value of 208,437. As the sale deal closes, the President, MVW and CFO, Geller John E JR now sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,493,147. Also, President, MVW and CFO, Geller John E JR sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 169.94 per share, with a total market value of 764,730. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Dev. & Product, Kane-Hanan Lizabeth now holds 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,495,395. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $180.67.