Is Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Worth A Bite? GBDC 200 SMA stands at 11.47%

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.05, with weekly volatility at 1.22% and ATR at 0.20. The GBDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.68 and a $15.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was -3.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 546.46K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.39 before closing at $15.54. GBDC’s previous close was $15.52 while the outstanding shares total 167.26M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.94, and a growth ratio of 2.39.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Golub Capital BDC Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GBDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GBDC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, Golub Lawrence E bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.98, for a total value of 24,261. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Golub David now bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,261. Also, Chairman, Golub Lawrence E bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.85 per share, with a total market value of 19,222. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Golub David now holds 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,222. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.89%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Golub Capital BDC Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GBDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.00.