Is Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Worth A Bite? CLW 200 SMA stands at -16.96%

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.28, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 1.43. The CLW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.50 and a $45.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was -263.87% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 162.63K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.37% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.79 before closing at $31.04. CLW’s previous close was $33.15 while the outstanding shares total 16.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.41, and a growth ratio of 1.48.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Clearwater Paper Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $530.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLW, the company has in raw cash 57.1 million on their books with 1.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500.4 million total, with 235.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLW attractive?

In related news, Director, Nelson Ann C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.90, for a total value of 36,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Nelson Ann C now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,400. Also, Sr. Vice President, Gadd Michael S sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.26 per share, with a total market value of 282,654. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Clearwater Paper Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.50.