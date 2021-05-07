Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shares fell to a low of $50.34 before closing at $51.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 14.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 599.38K. AGO’s previous close was $51.34 while the outstanding shares total 79.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.73, and a growth ratio of 3.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.21, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 1.17. The AGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.45 and a $51.83 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.49% on 05/06/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Assured Guaranty Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AGO attractive?

In related news, President/CEO/Deputy Chairman, FREDERICO DOMINIC sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.24, for a total value of 5,220,875. As the sale deal closes, the President/CEO/Deputy Chairman, FREDERICO DOMINIC now sold 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,094,263. Also, President/CEO/Deputy Chairman, FREDERICO DOMINIC sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 43.76 per share, with a total market value of 214,555. Following this completion of acquisition, the President/CEO/Deputy Chairman, FREDERICO DOMINIC now holds 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,575,221. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Assured Guaranty Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.00.

