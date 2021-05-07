ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 66.99, and a growth ratio of 8.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.62, with weekly volatility at 2.68% and ATR at 10.37. The ANSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $244.53 and a $413.19 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.42% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $328.24 before closing at $332.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was -65.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 495.54K. ANSS’s previous close was $355.49 while the outstanding shares total 86.11M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ANSYS Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANSS, the company has in raw cash 987.43 million on their books with 4.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.66 billion total, with 624.05 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANSS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANSS attractive?

In related news, SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES & SUPPORT, MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 369.16, for a total value of 1,279,875. As the sale deal closes, the VP, GC and Secretary, LEE JANET now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,539. Also, SVP, Products, Emswiler Shane sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 307.47 per share, with a total market value of 347,441. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Products, Emswiler Shane now holds 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,028,137. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

6 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ANSYS Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $370.62.