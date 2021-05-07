AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) moved up 20.82% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) previous close was $83.95 while the outstanding shares total 47.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 59.78, and a growth ratio of 8.93. AMN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.61% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $83.25 before closing at $88.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was -110.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.02K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.64, with weekly volatility at 3.57% and ATR at 2.17. The AMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.65 and a $84.21 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company AMN Healthcare Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 533.74 million total, with 422.96 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMN attractive?

In related news, Director, Marsh Martha H. sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.32, for a total value of 1,405,204. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, Jackson Denise L now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,680. Also, Chief Executive Officer, SALKA SUSAN R sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 73.11 per share, with a total market value of 199,285. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Jackson Denise L now holds 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,544. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AMN Healthcare Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $88.22.