Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) shares fell to a low of $7.67 before closing at $7.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 3.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 662.96K. APT’s previous close was $8.62 while the outstanding shares total 13.51M. The firm has a beta of -1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.03, and a growth ratio of 0.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 25.58, with weekly volatility at 5.62% and ATR at 0.46. The APT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.42 and a $25.55 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.47% on 05/06/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $111.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55.3 million total, with 5.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APT sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, RITOTA JOHN sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.25, for a total value of 168,750. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Garcia David R now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,000. Also, Director, RITOTA JOHN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 15.34 per share, with a total market value of 153,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.