Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) price slipped close to $12.50 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.47, with weekly volatility at 8.40% and ATR at 1.17. The ZDGE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $16.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.16 million, which was -144.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 473.10K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.16% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.30 before closing at $12.50. ZDGE’s previous close was $13.32 while the outstanding shares total 12.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.17.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Zedge Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.78 million total, with 3.61 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ZDGE attractive?

In related news, CFO & Treasurer, Tsai Yi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.35, for a total value of 153,459. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PACKER PAUL now bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,005. Also, CEO & President, REICH JONATHAN bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were price at an average price of 7.00 per share, with a total market value of 11,652. Following this completion of acquisition, the INTERIM CEO, GIBBER ELLIOT now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,176. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.00%.