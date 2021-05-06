UGI Corporation (UGI) moved up 0.50%: UGI Corporation Price Paint Picture of volatility

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.95, and a growth ratio of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.16, with weekly volatility at 1.65% and ATR at 0.67. The UGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.95 and a $44.78 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.68 before closing at $44.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.72 million, which was 26.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 980.81K. UGI’s previous close was $44.22 while the outstanding shares total 208.77M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company UGI Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UGI, the company has in raw cash 446.0 million on their books with 589.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.18 billion total, with 2.1 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UGI attractive?

In related news, Director, Dosch Ted A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 37.46, for a total value of 374,631. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SCHLANGER MARVIN O now sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 458,011. Also, Director, Bort M Shawn sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.89 per share, with a total market value of 483,106. Following this completion of disposal, the President of Subsidiary, Hartz Joseph L. now holds 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 684,783. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UGI Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.75.