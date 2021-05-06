The Thing That Hid Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Strength

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) has a beta of 1.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.39, with weekly volatility at 6.70% and ATR at 0.31. The LODE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.44 and a $9.85 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.61% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.45 before closing at $3.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 86.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.82M. LODE’s previous close was $3.78 while the outstanding shares total 34.48M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Comstock Mining Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $152.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LODE, the company has in raw cash 2.43 million on their books with 3.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.84 million total, with 4.83 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LODE attractive?

In related news, Director, Drozdoff Leo M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.99, for a total value of 49,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Drozdoff Leo M now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.