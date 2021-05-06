The Thing That Hid American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK)’s Strength

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $151.18 before closing at $153.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 35.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. AWK’s previous close was $155.29 while the outstanding shares total 181.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.33, and a growth ratio of 4.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.62, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 2.75. The AWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $112.50 and a $172.56 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company American Water Works Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AWK, the company has in raw cash 99.0 million on their books with 311.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.47 billion total, with 2.45 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AWK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AWK attractive?

In related news, Director, GOSS MARTHA CLARK bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 144.83, for a total value of 8,835. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Chief Envrn. Officer, Norton Cheryl now sold 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 87,562. Also, SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs, Duffy Maureen sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 149.80 per share, with a total market value of 697,918. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Lynch Walter now holds 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,258,124. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Water Works Company Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AWK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $163.93.