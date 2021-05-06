Should You Buy Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.56% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.93 before closing at $70.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 37.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.12M. TCBI’s previous close was $69.88 while the outstanding shares total 50.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.94, and a growth ratio of 3.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.34, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 2.95. The TCBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.01 and a $93.26 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TCBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TCBI attractive?

In related news, Director, STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 64.98, for a total value of 324,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ragusa Elysia Holt now bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,406. Also, Director, STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 52.65 per share, with a total market value of 210,600. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STALLINGS ROBERT W now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,230. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TCBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.13.