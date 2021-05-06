Should You Buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares fell to a low of $97.87 before closing at $98.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 11.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.01M. CHRW’s previous close was $99.30 while the outstanding shares total 135.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.36, and a growth ratio of 1.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.05, with weekly volatility at 2.59% and ATR at 2.28. The CHRW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.85 and a $106.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 05/05/21.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHRW, the company has in raw cash 217.61 million on their books with 250.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.41 billion total, with 2.3 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHRW sounds very interesting.

In related news, President, Global Forwarding, Short Michael John sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 99.29, for a total value of 1,737,892. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SHORT BRIAN now bought 53 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,187. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, OBRIEN CHRIS sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 91.63 per share, with a total market value of 221,378. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, OBRIEN CHRIS now holds 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,195. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHRW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $101.78.