Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) jump over 3.41% in a week: Is L Giving A Buy Signal?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.35% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.91 before closing at $57.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was 0.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 923.56K. L’s previous close was $57.48 while the outstanding shares total 273.39M. The firm has a beta of 0.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.18, with weekly volatility at 1.84% and ATR at 0.89. The L stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.33 and a $57.57 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Loews Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of L attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Investment Officer, SCOTT RICHARD WALDO sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.34, for a total value of 327,447. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LASKAWY PHILIP A now sold 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,400. Also, Director, HARRIS WALTER L sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 49.31 per share, with a total market value of 8,383. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FRIBOURG PAUL J now holds 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,384. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

