Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) previous close was $11.59 while the outstanding shares total 118.94M. The firm has a beta of 2.30. LADR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.95% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.39 before closing at $11.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.67 million, which was 28.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 940.24K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.98, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 0.25. The LADR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $12.32 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Ladder Capital Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LADR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LADR attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Harris Brian sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.98, for a total value of 50,595. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel, Porcella Kelly Amanda now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,880. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Harris Brian sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 11.97 per share, with a total market value of 150,202. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Harris Brian now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,842. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ladder Capital Corp. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LADR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.40.