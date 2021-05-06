J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares fell to a low of $173.05 before closing at $173.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was -10.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 612.96K. JBHT’s previous close was $176.57 while the outstanding shares total 105.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.76, and a growth ratio of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.17, with weekly volatility at 2.26% and ATR at 3.70. The JBHT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $95.30 and a $178.40 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.65% on 05/05/21.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.13 billion total, with 1.17 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JBHT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JBHT attractive?

In related news, Director, GARRISON EARL WAYNE sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 175.68, for a total value of 8,783,901. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CCO & People/HR, Simpson Shelley now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 523,500. Also, Director, GARRISON EARL WAYNE sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 174.02 per share, with a total market value of 266,592. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GARRISON EARL WAYNE now holds 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,394,360. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

10 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBHT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $178.67.