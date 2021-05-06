Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.30, with weekly volatility at 2.59% and ATR at 0.74. The FCPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.34 and a $30.42 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.61% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.44 before closing at $27.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was -57.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 452.52K. FCPT’s previous close was $28.78 while the outstanding shares total 75.97M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Four Corners Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FCPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FCPT attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Lenehan William H bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.99, for a total value of 99,960. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Morgan Gerald R now bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,970. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Stewart Niccole bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.76 per share, with a total market value of 994. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Lenehan William H now holds 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 201,027. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Four Corners Property Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.80.