Factors That Could Influence Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) previous close was $1.08 while the outstanding shares total 38.55M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.38. BHAT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.70% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.09 before closing at $1.12. Intraday shares traded counted 3.18 million, which was -27.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.50M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.86, with weekly volatility at 7.65% and ATR at 0.10. The BHAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.76 and a $2.40 high.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BHAT, the company has in raw cash 11.37 million on their books with 52000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 39.29 million total, with 11.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BHAT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 50.34%.