Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) moved up 8.38% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) previous close was $52.37 while the outstanding shares total 111.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.40, and a growth ratio of 0.93. ESNT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.71% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.95 before closing at $52.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 47.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 956.53K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.60, with weekly volatility at 1.63% and ATR at 1.20. The ESNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.67 and a $54.22 high.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Essent Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESNT attractive?

In related news, SVP and Chief Legal Officer, Gibbons Mary Lourdes sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.02, for a total value of 269,289. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and Chief Risk Officer, Bhasin Vijay now sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 188,600. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were price at an average price of 50.00 per share, with a total market value of 125,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, WEINSTOCK DAVID B now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essent Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.60.