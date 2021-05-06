Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) move up 1.56% this morning: EMN Price Rally Looks Real

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.11, and a growth ratio of 9.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.51, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 2.75. The EMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $57.30 and a $121.15 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.56% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $121.07 before closing at $123.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was 5.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 864.20K. EMN’s previous close was $121.15 while the outstanding shares total 135.50M.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Eastman Chemical Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.8 billion total, with 2.02 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EMN attractive?

In related news, CEO & Board Chair, Costa Mark J sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 111.78, for a total value of 55,890. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & Board Chair, Costa Mark J now sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,451,771. Also, Senior Vice President, COX MARK K sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 111.58 per share, with a total market value of 2,262,842. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP, BOLDEA LUCIAN now holds 35,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,963,728. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eastman Chemical Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $118.53.