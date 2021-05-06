CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) moved down -2.24% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.96, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 1.88. The CONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.64 and a $86.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was -33.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 761.06K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.11% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.11 before closing at $69.26. CONE’s previous close was $70.04 while the outstanding shares total 120.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 182.74.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company CyrusOne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CONE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CONE attractive?

In related news, Former EVP & CTO, Timmons Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.20, for a total value of 416,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Timmons Kevin L now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 414,800. Also, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Timmons Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 01. The shares were price at an average price of 72.16 per share, with a total market value of 360,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & General Counsel, Jackson Robert M now holds 24,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,821,642. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CyrusOne Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CONE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.05.