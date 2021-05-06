Can EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Offer Investors Safety?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.37% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.55 before closing at $47.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 9.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 713.34K. EPR’s previous close was $48.13 while the outstanding shares total 74.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.68, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 1.20. The EPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.62 and a $51.84 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company EPR Properties as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPR attractive?

In related news, Director, Sterneck Robin Peppe sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.20, for a total value of 134,165. As the sale deal closes, the Director, NEWMAN JACK A JR now bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,005. Also, Director, NEWMAN JACK A JR sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 29.50 per share, with a total market value of 171,091. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SHANKS VIRGINIA E now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,592. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on EPR Properties. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.57.