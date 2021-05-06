At WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares fell to a low of $15.00 before closing at $15.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was -70.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 398.93K. WOW’s previous close was $14.79 while the outstanding shares total 81.82M. The firm has a beta of 2.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 89.13, and a growth ratio of 17.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.31, with weekly volatility at 4.79% and ATR at 0.69. The WOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.72 and a $18.20 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.26% on 05/05/21.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company WideOpenWest Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WOW, the company has in raw cash 36.1 million on their books with 38.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.3 million total, with 228.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WOW attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR sold 5,820,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.67, for a total value of 62,107,296. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR now sold 679,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,247,704. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Elder Teresa L bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total market value of 24,991. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Rego John S now holds 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,039. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WideOpenWest Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.38.