Are CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares fell to a low of $25.81 before closing at $26.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was 29.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 977.89K. CNO’s previous close was $26.05 while the outstanding shares total 138.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.78, and a growth ratio of 0.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.06, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 0.56. The CNO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.64 and a $26.64 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.27% on 05/05/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company CNO Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNO attractive?

In related news, Director, Jacklin Charles J. sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.91, for a total value of 193,627. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Jacklin Charles J. now sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,687. Also, Co-President, Worksite, Heard Michael D. sold 12,710 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 25.38 per share, with a total market value of 322,626. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer, Baude Bruce K. now holds 62,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,545,167. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CNO Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.83.