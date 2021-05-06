Are American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1256.67, and a growth ratio of 71.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.13, with weekly volatility at 1.51% and ATR at 0.84. The ACC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.43 and a $46.36 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.48% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.98 before closing at $45.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 22.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 987.56K. ACC’s previous close was $45.92 while the outstanding shares total 137.71M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company American Campus Communities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACC attractive?

In related news, President, Hopke James Clarence Jr sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.50, for a total value of 693,556. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Bayless William C Jr now sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,214,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Campus Communities Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.14.